Rifts deepen in ODM as CALEB AMISI threatens PETER KALUMA for attacking SIFUNA – ‘Utajua Mluhya ni nani!! (VIDEO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Cracks within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) continue to widen as Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, comes to the defense of Senator Edwin Sifuna following attacks from Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma.

Sifuna, who serves as the ODM Secretary-General, has faced a backlash from a section of party members keen on forging an alliance with President William Ruto and supporting his 2027 re-election bid.

His firm stance that ODM will not align with Ruto’s UDA and his vow that Ruto will be a one-term President have caused internal friction.

His position is further complicated by growing speculation that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has already sealed a coalition deal with Ruto, awaiting the right moment for a public announcement.

Responding to Kaluma’s social media attacks, Amisi vowed to mobilize Western Kenya leaders to rally behind Sifuna.

He also called on ODM’s leadership to protect Sifuna, warning that failure to do so could lead to mass defections from the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST