How a cop was shot by a colleague manning President SALVA KIIR’s Nairobi residence

Friday, February 28, 2025 - A dramatic standoff outside the Nairobi residence of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Tuesday night resulted in a police officer being shot and injured by his colleague.
Constable Denis Okenye sustained a gunshot wound in his
right thigh during the incident, which took place along Gigiri Road at around 8
p.m.
He was rushed to MP Shah Hospital, where he is reported to
be in a stable condition.
Police reports indicate the chaos began when two officers
from Gigiri Police Station were on patrol near Kiir’s residence.
They spotted a man sitting under a shade at the edge of the
perimeter wall, allegedly smoking bhang.
As the officers approached him for arrest, he stood up and
fled.
The officers ordered him to stop, but instead, he fired at
them, striking Okenye in the right hip before disappearing into the compound.
The other officer, seeking help for his injured colleague,
did not return fire.
Following the incident, senior officers launched an
investigation that led to the arrest of one of the police officers guarding the
residence.
It was later established that he was the one who had
mistakenly shot and injured Okenye in the confusion.
The officer was disarmed and detained at Gigiri Police
Station pending further investigations. His Ceska pistol was confiscated for
ballistic analysis.
Authorities continue to probe the circumstances of the
shooting, particularly the identity of the suspect who allegedly fled into the
residence.
While police officers typically recognize VIP properties
guarded by their colleagues, it remains unclear whether the officer involved in
the shooting was in uniform at the time.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments