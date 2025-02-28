How a cop was shot by a colleague manning President SALVA KIIR’s Nairobi residence







Friday, February 28, 2025 - A dramatic standoff outside the Nairobi residence of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Tuesday night resulted in a police officer being shot and injured by his colleague.

Constable Denis Okenye sustained a gunshot wound in his right thigh during the incident, which took place along Gigiri Road at around 8 p.m.

He was rushed to MP Shah Hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

Police reports indicate the chaos began when two officers from Gigiri Police Station were on patrol near Kiir’s residence.

They spotted a man sitting under a shade at the edge of the perimeter wall, allegedly smoking bhang.

As the officers approached him for arrest, he stood up and fled.

The officers ordered him to stop, but instead, he fired at them, striking Okenye in the right hip before disappearing into the compound.

The other officer, seeking help for his injured colleague, did not return fire.

Following the incident, senior officers launched an investigation that led to the arrest of one of the police officers guarding the residence.

It was later established that he was the one who had mistakenly shot and injured Okenye in the confusion.

The officer was disarmed and detained at Gigiri Police Station pending further investigations. His Ceska pistol was confiscated for ballistic analysis.

Authorities continue to probe the circumstances of the shooting, particularly the identity of the suspect who allegedly fled into the residence.

While police officers typically recognize VIP properties guarded by their colleagues, it remains unclear whether the officer involved in the shooting was in uniform at the time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST