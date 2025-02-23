Revenge served cold as SAMIDOH’s estranged wife, EDDAY NDERITU, reportedly falls pregnant for a mzungu man after leaving her toxic marriage and relocating to the U.S







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Edday Nderitu, the estranged wife to popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has been lying low for quite some time, leaving her fans concerned about her whereabouts.

Edday rarely posts on her social media platforms, especially Facebook and Tiktok, where she has a huge following.

It is now emerging that the mother of three chose to keep her life private after falling pregnant for a white man in the United States of America, where she relocated with her children after walking out of her toxic marriage.

Rumours of Edday’s pregnancy were shared on Facebook by popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, sparking reactions among her followers.

Keep it here for more of this developing gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST