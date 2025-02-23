Bishop BEN KIENGEI buys a Range Rover as he makes a killing from his church business - Kanisa zina pesa (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Renowned city pastor, Ben Kiengei, the founder of Jesus Compassion Church (JCM), has bought a Range Rover, barely two years after setting up the church at Kamakis Bypass.

Kiengei drove the posh Range Rover to his church during the Sunday service, where members of his congregation prayed for it.

The multi-million car was also blessed by junior pastors in his church.

Kiengei, who mainly targets middle-class Kenyans with thriving careers and businesses, has been making a killing from his church business.

He mainly preaches the prosperity gospel.

See photos of his newly-acquired car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST