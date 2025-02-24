REVEALED!! The scuffle between KEN MIJUNGU and one of the bosses at TV47 that led to his dismissal! Huyu Jamaa Ni Kichwa Ngumu







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Former KTN journalist, Ken Mijungu, has been trending after TV47’s management announced his dismissal, days after joining the Muthaiga North-based media station.

It is now emerging that the seasoned journalist was fired over disciplinary issues.

According to investigative journalist Chris Sambu, Mijingu insulted one of the TV bosses, leading to his dismissal.

Mijungu joined Cape Media on February 7th days after he left the Standard Group. He was to commence his work at TV47 in mid-February.

Following the termination of his contract in the media house, Mijungu said he will concentrate on selling cars, leasing aircraft and cars as well as offering consultancy services.

“I am a consummate professional and a trained Lawyer. For now, I will concentrate on selling cars, leasing aircrafts and cars, consulting in various fields, and washing cars,” Mijungu said.

