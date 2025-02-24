Notorious womanizer, KARANGU MURAYA, went to church with his kids to seek spiritual intervention after his estranged wife left their toxic marriage (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, attended a church service with his kids on Sunday to seek spiritual intervention amid his marital woes.

Karangu and his kids were pictured kneeling on the altar as the pastor prayed for them.

‘God, when my lips no longer know what to ask for in prayer, please hear my heart,’ he posted.

Karangu’s wife left their toxic marriage last week and asked him for divorce live on Tiktok.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST