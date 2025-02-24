Ifikie CHARLENE RUTO – Bold Kenyan TikToker sends strong message to children of politicians and corrupt Gov’t officials (VIDEO)



Monday, February 24, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker has ignited a heated debate online with a bold message directed at the children of politicians and corrupt Government officials.

In the viral video, she urges them to “lay low like envelopes” and stop publicly defending their parents when they face public backlash.

She emphasized that while these children may see a loving father or mother, the public views them as oppressors responsible for the suffering of millions due to corruption and poor governance.

Her remarks come days after Charlene Ruto, President William Ruto’s daughter, praised her father as her role model and mentor.

However, Ruto has faced intense scrutiny, with many Kenyans accusing him of prioritizing projects that benefit his allies through lucrative tenders while ordinary citizens continue to struggle.

Watch the video and reactions below.

