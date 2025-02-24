Ifikie CHARLENE RUTO – Bold Kenyan TikToker sends strong message to children of politicians and corrupt Gov’t officials (VIDEO)

Monday, February 24, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker has ignited a heated debate online with a bold message directed at the children of politicians and corrupt Government officials.
In the viral video, she urges them to “lay low
like envelopes” and stop publicly defending their parents when
they face public backlash.
She emphasized that while these children may see a loving
father or mother, the public views them as oppressors
responsible for the suffering of millions due to corruption
and poor governance.
Her remarks come days after Charlene Ruto, President
William Ruto’s daughter, praised her father as her role
model and mentor.
However, Ruto has faced intense scrutiny, with many Kenyans
accusing him of prioritizing projects that benefit his allies through lucrative tenders
while ordinary citizens continue to struggle.
Watch the video and reactions below.
Watch the video below.
Children of corrupt government officials need to lay low like an envelope. Whether on social media or in public. Because you’ll be toasted if you dare open your mouths.— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 23, 2025
Welcome to the dawn of a new era. pic.twitter.com/umVIsKuyxK
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments