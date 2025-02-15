Read the explosive letter addressed to ABSA bank CEO accusing senior branch manager, SERAH MUTHUI, of wrecking a marriage and linking her to her ex-lover’s murder

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Absa Bank, through its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, has confirmed receiving a complaint letter from a concerned Kenyan regarding one of its branch managers.
The letter, written by Elizabeth Kinyanjui and received on 14th
February 2025, details multiple complaints against Serah Muthui, who works at
the bank’s Nyali branch.
In the letter, Elizabeth notifies the bank’s management of
the distress and pain Serah has allegedly caused to the children of Elias
Kariuki Kavwangi, whom she is romantically involved with.
Elizabeth, who is the aunt and close relative of Kariuki’s
wife, claims that Serah has interfered with the family’s peace, leaving
Kariuki’s wife feeling abandoned.
She reportedly frequents Kariuki’s matrimonial home, showing
total disrespect to his wife and children.
The family, according to the letter, suspects Serah has used
unknown powers to lure Mzee Kariuki, who is 55 years old.
