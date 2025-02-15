Read the explosive letter addressed to ABSA bank CEO accusing senior branch manager, SERAH MUTHUI, of wrecking a marriage and linking her to her ex-lover’s murder







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Absa Bank, through its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, has confirmed receiving a complaint letter from a concerned Kenyan regarding one of its branch managers.

The letter, written by Elizabeth Kinyanjui and received on 14th February 2025, details multiple complaints against Serah Muthui, who works at the bank’s Nyali branch.

In the letter, Elizabeth notifies the bank’s management of the distress and pain Serah has allegedly caused to the children of Elias Kariuki Kavwangi, whom she is romantically involved with.

Elizabeth, who is the aunt and close relative of Kariuki’s wife, claims that Serah has interfered with the family’s peace, leaving Kariuki’s wife feeling abandoned.

She reportedly frequents Kariuki’s matrimonial home, showing total disrespect to his wife and children.

The family, according to the letter, suspects Serah has used unknown powers to lure Mzee Kariuki, who is 55 years old.

Read the full letter.

