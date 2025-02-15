Married woman accuses ABSA Bank Nyali Branch Manager, SERAH MUTHUI, of wrecking her marriage by using ‘Juju’ to lure her husband - She even frequents her matrimonial home







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Scandal-ridden Absa Bank, through its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, has confirmed receiving a complaint letter from a concerned Kenyan regarding one of its branch managers.

The letter, written by Elizabeth Kinyanjui and received on 14th February 2025, details multiple complaints against Serah Muthui, who works at the bank’s Nyali branch.

In the letter, Elizabeth notifies the bank’s management of the distress and pain Serah has allegedly caused to the children of Elias Kariuki Kavwangi, whom she is romantically involved with.

Elizabeth, who is the aunt and close relative of Kariuki’s wife, claims that Serah has interfered with the family’s peace, leaving Kariuki’s wife feeling abandoned.

“We came to learn about Serah after Kariuki’s children raised concerns about her frequent visits to their marital home in Shanzu, at Tsavo Street opposite Club Volume,” the letter states.

She alleges that Serah would deliberately park her vehicle (KDC 004B) at the home, then leave with Kariuki in his red Mitsubishi (KBJ 977Y) to party, neglecting the children.

The family, according to the letter, only became aware of Serah’s employment at Absa Bank after she became a permanent presence in their home.

“As a family, we even think that Serah has used unknown powers to lure Mzee Kariuki, who is 55 years old,” Elizabeth further writes.

The family fears that Serah may have introduced Kariuki to illicit dealings, making him elusive.

Kariuki, originally from Embu East, Gicheche Sub-location, had never been involved in such a situation before, and his family is struggling to understand the drastic change in his behaviour.

“If that is not witchcraft, what is it?” The letter also claims that Kariuki’s children discovered Serah’s ID, which she allegedly left behind when asking him to collect her car’s number plate from Miritini.

This, Elizabeth says, made the family realise that Serah is a mother of two and should respect other people’s homes. She further states that one day, Kariuki’s sons went through his phone and came across inappropriate material, which they found disturbing.

Elizabeth is now appealing to Absa Bank to intervene and ask Serah to respect matrimonial homes and distance the family from any scandals linked to the bank’s dealings.

Separately, Serah has been accused of involvement in corrupt activities, money laundering, and interfering with marriages.

A social media user recently called her out over similar claims.

"Hello Absa Kenya, I am reporting this without any contradiction that your employee, Ms Serah Muthui, who works at Nyali branch, is destroying matrimonial homes," wrote Johntez Githungumi.

Her relationship with Kariuki has also been linked to the murder of a middle-aged man in what was reported as a love triangle dispute.

In her letter, Elizabeth warns that she does not want to see bloodshed in her family, similar to a previous case involving an Absa Bank employee who was murdered over a love triangle.

“We kindly ask the management to quickly handle this matter because we remember there was an Absa employee who was killed over the same issues about a love triangle. Let not our family get into this, please.

According to media reports, Oscar Owino, an Absa employee, died after a night of drinking, with his case recorded at Nyali Police Station under OB number 02/14/08/23.

The Kenyan DAILY POST