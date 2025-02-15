What did the boss do? Kenyan man complains about trouble walking after bragging about his boss picking him up in his Sleek Lexus 570 - Netizens react!

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A Kenyan X user has set tongues wagging after boasting about his boss personally picking him up in a sleek Lexus 570.
"Leo my boss ameamua kunikujia home haha, back left kwa Lexus 570," he bragged, sharing a smug pic from the luxurious ride.
However, the plot thickened a few days later when he
returned to X with a cryptic complaint:
"Msee walking like penguin, has people excusing me kwa queue hapa Quickmart." 😳😂
His post instantly went viral, with netizens going wild,
speculating what exactly went down after his high-end pickup.
Was it just a rough ride, or is there more to the story?
The streets are talking!
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments