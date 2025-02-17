CHARLENE RUTO gets candid on mentors, celebrity crush and husband search – A year after BENNY HINN prayed for her to get married







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Charlene Ruto, President William Ruto’s daughter, recently spilled some juicy details about her role models, celebrity crush, and marriage hopes in an online interview.

When it comes to mentorship, she looks up to her father, the late Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai, and renowned agriculture expert Dr. Bimal Kantaria.

But things got even more interesting when she revealed her celebrity crush - Grammy-winning gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds!

While she admires the American artist, she made it clear she hopes to marry a Kenyan man.

Charlene has been the subject of past relationship rumors, particularly with veteran gospel singer Daddy Owen.

The speculation grew stronger after Owen reportedly introduced her to his mother, but nothing serious ever came out of it.

Last year, Charlene made headlines when she publicly sought divine intervention in her search for a husband.

During Pastor Benny Hinn’s mega crusade at Nyayo Stadium, she boldly requested prayers to find a life partner - right before her parents, President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto!

Despite all the buzz, Charlene is reportedly still searching for her Mr. Right to sweep her off her feet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST