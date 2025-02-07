Reactions as RUTO brags about his PhD and dismisses his critics as ‘people with little education who can’t teach him anything’ (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 6, 2025 - President William Ruto has hit out at critics of his administration, claiming as a PhD holder, he ‘understands what is going on in Kenya’
Addressing a crowd after opening the Garissa Immigration Center
on Thursday, a visibly angry Ruto described his critics as ‘people with little
education who cannot teach him anything.’
“When I see those complaining, I wonder where they studied.
“I have a PhD; I understand what
is going on in Kenya. People with little education are trying to teach me.
“What are you trying to teach
me?” he asked.
Ruto was conferred with a Doctor
of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Plant Ecology from the University of Nairobi
(UoN) in 2018.
He attained a Bachelor’s
degree in Botany and Zoology and a Master’s degree in Plant Ecology from the
same University.
Watch the video and reactions below.
President Ruto~Mimi nko na Phd, naelewa nini inaendelea Kenya. Kuna watu wengine hawakusoma wanajaribu kunifundisha, unanifundisha kazi gani? pic.twitter.com/41mMkm6aWT— NAIROBI TV (Official) (@nairobitv_real) February 6, 2025
