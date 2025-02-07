CARTOON COMEDIAN dumped by Nigerian Lover after sacrificing everything to please him, the guy even forced her to shave her signature hair - SHOCKING DETAILS emerge

Thursday, February 6,
2025 - Just weeks after going public about her love-life, comedian Cartoon
Comedian - now known as Vanessa Akinyi - has been left high and dry by her
Nigerian lover, Rotimi.
Sources close to the heartbroken comedian reveal that Rotimi
has boldly declared himself "very much single" and wants nothing to do
with her.
She ditched her stage name, shaved her signature hair,
abandoned her comedy career, and even deleted her old skits - all to
please the man who turned out to be a professional con artist!
Word on the street is that Rotimi was nothing more than a boda
boda rider back in Nigeria, who landed in Kenya with one mission - to prey
on desperate Nairobi women!
Interestingly, it has also emerged that Cartoon was
financing the entire relationship!
Now, after draining her pockets dry, the smooth-talking Oga
has vanished into thin air possibly to prey on another desperate Kenyan girl.
Talk about a costly character development.
