CARTOON COMEDIAN dumped by Nigerian Lover after sacrificing everything to please him, the guy even forced her to shave her signature hair - SHOCKING DETAILS emerge







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Just weeks after going public about her love-life, comedian Cartoon Comedian - now known as Vanessa Akinyi - has been left high and dry by her Nigerian lover, Rotimi.

Sources close to the heartbroken comedian reveal that Rotimi has boldly declared himself "very much single" and wants nothing to do with her.

This is after the once-celebrated comedian completely rebranded her life to fit his desires.

She ditched her stage name, shaved her signature hair, abandoned her comedy career, and even deleted her old skits - all to please the man who turned out to be a professional con artist!

Word on the street is that Rotimi was nothing more than a boda boda rider back in Nigeria, who landed in Kenya with one mission - to prey on desperate Nairobi women!

Interestingly, it has also emerged that Cartoon was financing the entire relationship!

Now, after draining her pockets dry, the smooth-talking Oga has vanished into thin air possibly to prey on another desperate Kenyan girl.

Talk about a costly character development.



