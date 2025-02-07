Proceeds of corruption? A PHOTO of Bomet Governor HILLARY BARCHOK’s wife flaunting wads of cash on WhatsApp status emerges as her husband is arrested over corruption







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s wife, Saline, posted a photo on her WhatsApp status flaunting wads of cash, money believed to be proceeds of corruption.

The Governor was arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of theft of public funds.

EACC Spokesperson, Eric Ngumbi, confirmed the arrest, saying Barchok was taken into custody as part of an ongoing operation targeting various premises linked to him.

Sources indicate that investigators have been probing a conflict of interest case involving the purchase of road construction equipment worth Sh373 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST