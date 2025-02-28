Reactions as KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH reveals Ksh.1 Billion net worth amid tough Al Jazeera grilling

Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has disclosed his net worth, stating it is close to Ksh.1 billion.
Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera, Ichung’wah
defended his wealth, attributing it to years of business ventures and
employment before joining politics.
Award-winning British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan
challenged Ichung’wah on claims made by National Assembly Minority Leader Junet
Mohamed in August 2024, where he pegged the Majority Leader’s net worth at
Ksh.5 billion.
However, Ichung’wah dismissed the figure, reaffirming his
worth at approximately USD 7.7 million (Ksh.1 billion).
“My net worth is close to Ksh.1 billion,” Ichung’wah stated,
rejecting accusations of unexplained wealth.
He was also questioned about Kenyan lawmakers' tendency to
flaunt their opulence despite widespread economic struggles.
He downplayed the concerns, insisting that such displays
were mere perceptions.
“I wasn’t born an MP. I had a career and businesses before
politics. The notion that public servants shouldn’t accumulate wealth is
wrong,” he argued.
Hasan further pressed him on corruption, asking if he had
ever paid a bribe.
“I have never paid a bribe in my life,” Ichung’wah insisted.
His remarks come amid growing public outrage over MPs' unexplained
wealth, a key issue in last year’s anti-government protests.
