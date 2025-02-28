Reactions as KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH reveals Ksh.1 Billion net worth amid tough Al Jazeera grilling







Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has disclosed his net worth, stating it is close to Ksh.1 billion.

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera, Ichung’wah defended his wealth, attributing it to years of business ventures and employment before joining politics.

Award-winning British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan challenged Ichung’wah on claims made by National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed in August 2024, where he pegged the Majority Leader’s net worth at Ksh.5 billion.

However, Ichung’wah dismissed the figure, reaffirming his worth at approximately USD 7.7 million (Ksh.1 billion).

“My net worth is close to Ksh.1 billion,” Ichung’wah stated, rejecting accusations of unexplained wealth.

He was also questioned about Kenyan lawmakers' tendency to flaunt their opulence despite widespread economic struggles.

He downplayed the concerns, insisting that such displays were mere perceptions.

“I wasn’t born an MP. I had a career and businesses before politics. The notion that public servants shouldn’t accumulate wealth is wrong,” he argued.

Hasan further pressed him on corruption, asking if he had ever paid a bribe.

“I have never paid a bribe in my life,” Ichung’wah insisted.

His remarks come amid growing public outrage over MPs' unexplained wealth, a key issue in last year’s anti-government protests.

See how Kenyans reacted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST