KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH speaks on being called ‘RUTO’s wife’ as he struggles to defend the Gov’t’s crackdown on online critics during Al Jazeera interview

Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has sparked heated debate following his appearance on Al Jazeera, where he faced tough questions about President William Ruto’s administration.
The interview, hosted by renowned British-American
journalist Mehdi Hasan, tackled key grievances raised by Kenyans, including
corruption, femicide and abductions.
One particularly pointed question from a Kenyan audience
member challenged Ichung’wah on why the Government appeared more focused on silencing
critics - through abductions and even killings - rather than addressing
citizens' concerns.
In response, Ichung’wah attempted to downplay the claims,
insisting that Government officials had developed a "thick skin"
against criticism.
“I am less concerned about what people say on social media.”
“I have been called Ruto’s wife because I work closely with
the President, but that has not stopped me from doing my work,” Ichung’wah
stated.
However, Hasan pressed further, questioning why the Government
had launched a vicious crackdown on the youth who shared an AI-generated image
of President Ruto in a coffin.
Caught off guard, Ichung’wah struggled to respond, mumbling
incoherently - an exchange that has since gone viral, fueling further scrutiny
of the Government’s stance on dissent.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments