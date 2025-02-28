KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH speaks on being called ‘RUTO’s wife’ as he struggles to defend the Gov’t’s crackdown on online critics during Al Jazeera interview







Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has sparked heated debate following his appearance on Al Jazeera, where he faced tough questions about President William Ruto’s administration.

The interview, hosted by renowned British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, tackled key grievances raised by Kenyans, including corruption, femicide and abductions.

One particularly pointed question from a Kenyan audience member challenged Ichung’wah on why the Government appeared more focused on silencing critics - through abductions and even killings - rather than addressing citizens' concerns.

In response, Ichung’wah attempted to downplay the claims, insisting that Government officials had developed a "thick skin" against criticism.

“I am less concerned about what people say on social media.”

“I have been called Ruto’s wife because I work closely with the President, but that has not stopped me from doing my work,” Ichung’wah stated.

However, Hasan pressed further, questioning why the Government had launched a vicious crackdown on the youth who shared an AI-generated image of President Ruto in a coffin.

Caught off guard, Ichung’wah struggled to respond, mumbling incoherently - an exchange that has since gone viral, fueling further scrutiny of the Government’s stance on dissent.

Watch the video below.

