Reactions as deported RUTO’s Turkish ally wins affordable housing deal worth Billions - GACHAGUA was right!







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Harun Aydin, a Turkish national who was deported from Kenya in 2021 over allegations of financing terrorism and money laundering, has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the country’s affordable housing project.

Aydin, a known associate of President William Ruto, co-owns MHOA Africa Limited, which has secured a lucrative contract to build at least 100,000 affordable homes.

Aydin holds a 50% stake in MHOA Africa, which operates as a joint venture with Demir Group.

His involvement has sparked controversy, especially after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently claimed the Affordable Housing Program was merely a tendering scheme rewarding Ruto’s allies rather than a genuine solution to the housing crisis.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny on the program, raising concerns about the true intent behind the Government’s housing initiative.

Employees face a mandatory deduction of 1.5% from their gross salary with employers contributing an additional 1.5% of their employees' wages, resulting in a total contribution of 3% to the Government's affordable housing fund.

