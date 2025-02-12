Reactions as deported RUTO’s Turkish ally wins affordable housing deal worth Billions - GACHAGUA was right!

Wednesday,
February 12, 2025 - Harun Aydin, a Turkish national who
was deported from Kenya in 2021 over allegations of financing terrorism and
money laundering, has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the country’s
affordable housing project.
Aydin, a known associate of President William Ruto, co-owns
MHOA Africa Limited, which has secured a lucrative contract to build at least
100,000 affordable homes.
Aydin holds a 50% stake in MHOA Africa, which operates as a
joint venture with Demir Group.
His involvement has sparked controversy, especially after
former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently claimed the Affordable
Housing Program was merely a tendering scheme rewarding Ruto’s allies rather
than a genuine solution to the housing crisis.
The revelation has intensified scrutiny on the program,
raising concerns about the true intent behind the Government’s housing
initiative.
Employees face a mandatory deduction of 1.5% from their gross salary with
employers contributing an additional 1.5% of their employees' wages, resulting
in a total contribution of 3% to the Government's affordable housing fund.
See some of the reaction below.
