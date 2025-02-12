Tension escalates in ODM as MBADI threatens SIFUNA in ‘dholuo’ and brags about kicking out ABABU from ODM in one hour (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has sparked controversy within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) by taking a direct jab at the party’s Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna.
In a video circulating online, Mbadi, while speaking in Dholuo,
recalled how he swiftly unseated former Secretary-General Ababu Namwamba as he
dismissed Sifuna’s authority.
“Go and tell Sifuna that the seat he holds - I chased down Ababu
and took it from him in just one hour. Him too, we will chase out.”
His remarks come at a turbulent time for ODM, as the party
struggles with internal realignments following the formation of the broad-based
Government.
Several ODM MPs have aligned themselves with Kenya Kwanza,
raising concerns over the party’s unity.
However, Sifuna has remained firm in advancing ODM’s agenda.
Addressing a public gathering, he warned members against
abandoning core party principles, urging defectors to either remain loyal or
formally join President William Ruto’s UDA.
Meanwhile, ODM’s Deputy Leader Godfrey Osotsi has defended
Sifuna, clarifying that he communicates decisions made by the party’s Central
Management Committee (CMC).
Osotsi warned that undermining Sifuna’s authority risks
weakening the party’s credibility and cohesion.
Mbadi is among the ODM ‘experts’ that relinquished their
party roles to join Ruto’s Cabinet.
Watch the video below.
