Tension escalates in ODM as MBADI threatens SIFUNA in ‘dholuo’ and brags about kicking out ABABU from ODM in one hour (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has sparked controversy within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) by taking a direct jab at the party’s Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna.

In a video circulating online, Mbadi, while speaking in Dholuo, recalled how he swiftly unseated former Secretary-General Ababu Namwamba as he dismissed Sifuna’s authority.

“Go and tell Sifuna that the seat he holds - I chased down Ababu and took it from him in just one hour. Him too, we will chase out.”

His remarks come at a turbulent time for ODM, as the party struggles with internal realignments following the formation of the broad-based Government.

Several ODM MPs have aligned themselves with Kenya Kwanza, raising concerns over the party’s unity.

However, Sifuna has remained firm in advancing ODM’s agenda.

Addressing a public gathering, he warned members against abandoning core party principles, urging defectors to either remain loyal or formally join President William Ruto’s UDA.

Meanwhile, ODM’s Deputy Leader Godfrey Osotsi has defended Sifuna, clarifying that he communicates decisions made by the party’s Central Management Committee (CMC).

Osotsi warned that undermining Sifuna’s authority risks weakening the party’s credibility and cohesion.

Mbadi is among the ODM ‘experts’ that relinquished their party roles to join Ruto’s Cabinet.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST