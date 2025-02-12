Justice served after a notorious robber who shot dead a foreigner and robbed him in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi is jailed for 35 years (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Peter Waithaka Macharia, a notorious habitual offender, has been handed a 35-year prison sentence for his involvement in armed robbery.
During the crime that took place on October 15, 2022, along
Menelik Road, Angelos Tsekilas, a Greek national, tragically lost his life
after being shot in the chest.
The armed gang, consisting of three men, also stole a range
of items of unknown value from the victim before taking off on a motorcycle.
Investigation into the crime was swiftly launched by
detectives drawn from DCI Kilimani, which led to a breakthrough on October 21st,
2022, when Peter Waithaka Macharia was flushed out his hideout in Gachie,
Kiambu County.
Upon processing, Macharia appeared before the Chief
Magistrate’s Court in Kibera on December 28, 2022, where he was formally
charged with robbery with violence under Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.
Armed with watertight evidence, the prosecution presented its case before Hon. Kahuya where Macharia earned 35 years behind bars.
