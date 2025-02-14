RAILA ODINGA is already celebrating in Addis Ababa ahead of the AUC elections - See how he was dancing with KAREN NYAMU (VIDEO)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Raila Odinga, is in a celebratory mood ahead of the highly anticipated elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A video circulating on social media shows the former Prime Minister being serenaded by Kenyan politicians who have accompanied him, singing patriotic songs as he smiles and enjoys the moment.

At one point, controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu briefly held Raila’s hand for a dance, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, at least 100 MPs, several Governors, and Senators are also in Addis Ababa to support Odinga’s bid.

With just days to the election, Raila appears confident of clinching the prestigious continental position.

However, some Kenyans have urged caution, warning that premature celebrations could potentially jinx the outcome.

The high-stakes election, set for February 15-16, 2025, will see African leaders vote in multiple rounds until a candidate secures a two-thirds majority. Raila is considered a frontrunner but faces stiff competition from Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf.

The winner will replace Chad’s Moussa Faki, whose term as AUC Chairperson is coming to an end.

Watch the video and reactions below.



