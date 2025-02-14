Emotional PHOTOs as MIKE SONKO escorts orphaned baby JAMES to father’s burial in Kisii - His father was fatally stabbed while taking him to school in Mathare







Friday, February 13, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko accompanied Baby James to Kiamokama village, Nyaribari Masaba, for the burial of his father, Michael Omworo Ombui, who was fatally stabbed by thugs in Mathare Area 4 while taking his son to school.

This marked Baby James' first visit to his ancestral home, where he met his grandparents.

Sonko, who has since adopted the three-year-old boy, vowed to pursue justice for the slain father.

The flamboyant politician also fully funded the burial.

"The devil is a liar. I will fight until all culprits are brought to book," he declared.

May Michael Omworo Ombui rest in peace.

See photos from the emotional burial below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST