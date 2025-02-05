PZ Cussons Manager, CORNELIUS MUTHAMA, mistreats female employees who reject his advances - An insider exposes the toxic working environment at the company.







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Employees working under Interactive Communication Agency (IC) for PZ Cussons East Africa have raised complaints about poor working conditions and low pay.

A worker has disclosed that salaries have remained stagnant despite years of service and the increasing workload.

Employees receive no appreciation for their efforts and leave days are limited to a maximum of three.

Workers say they face constant harassment, and those who complain are dismissed without warning.

Many continue working under fear of losing their jobs because the tough economic situation makes it difficult to find alternative employment.

Employees have also singled out a Project Manager whom they accuse of mistreating workers.

Some allege that women who reject his advances face targeted frustration that forces them out of their jobs.

Requests for salary increments are often ignored and employees claim their concerns are dismissed without consideration.

They argue that the company is simply focused on expanding its product range while failing to improve the welfare of those who drive its growth.

Last year, PZ Cussons launched a new branch but workers say they did not receive even a small token of appreciation like a gift hamper or even voucher.

Employees want better pay and fair treatment because they believe a company of PZ Cussons’ stature has the ability to compensate them appropriately.

They are calling for an end to the fear that has become part of their daily work environment.

"Hi Cyprian. I need your help, but kindly hide my ID for my safety. I am an employee of PZ Cussons East Africa, working under Interactive Communication Agency (IC). For the years I've worked with these people, I have never seen any form of appreciation. My salary is 17k – honestly, 17k. Leave days are not more than 3, and if you complain, you get thrown out. We are harassed day in and day out, but due to the economy and the lack of jobs, we can't do anything at all. We live in fear.

The project manager is the main issue; if you cross him (Cornelius Muthama) and refuse to bow down to him, that's when the problems start. That man will make sure to frustrate you until you are dismissed. We've raised issues about increasing our salaries, but they don't listen. Meanwhile, they continue to launch new products daily.

Last year, they even launched the new Venus range, but we didn't even receive a gift hamper or a voucher. It's so frustrating.

Kindly help us get a salary increase and also stop living in fear of being dismissed at any time because PZ is a big brand and they can pay us better. Thank you."

