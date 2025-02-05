I dumped him - Alleged homewerecker and late JACOB JUMA’s ex-girlfriend, KAREN NYAMU, brags as she confirms she is no longer dating SAMIDOH







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Controversial UDA Senator Karen Nyamu has confirmed that her hyped affair with married Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh fell apart.

Nyamu and Samidoh have not been spotted together for quite some time, fuelling rumours about their breakup.

The mother of three claimed she dumped Samidoh while responding to a fan on social media.

The nosy fan had commented on Nyamu’s post, claiming that she used money to woo Samidoh, only for him to dump her.

Nyamu alleged she was the one who dumped Samidoh, contrary to reports that the singer dumped her over infidelity.

“Point of correction. I left him,” she wrote.

Samidoh and Nyamu met in 2017 during Jubilee campaigns and fell in love while he was still married to his wife Edday Nderitu.

Samidoh’s affair with the Nominated Senator had been marred with endless drama before they broke up.

