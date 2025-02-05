OPULENCE!! RUTO’s friend DIDMUS BARASA flaunts his chopper and lavish home – He splashed Ksh120 million for the chopper (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, is among Kenyan politicians who own choppers.

The controversial MP, a close ally of President Ruto, bought the chopper from Hammock Helicopter, an aircraft company based in Malaysia.

The chopper is worth 760,000 Us Dollars (about Ksh 120 million).

Last year, Popular social media commentator, Francis Gaitho, took to his X account and wondered where Barasa got the money to buy the chopper and implied that he must have looted CDF funds.

“Ain’t no way this can be real. An MP buying a chopper? The CDF coffers must be depleted from such an acquisition,” he tweeted.





Barasa has also built a lavish house in his rural home, complete with a landing area where the chopper usually picks and drops him.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.