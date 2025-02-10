Popular Citizen TV journalist cries foul and reveals what happened to him on the day a patient was killed at KNH - KNH is a crime scene







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Popular Citizen TV Crime and Investigations reporter, Franklin Wallah, has opened up about the mysterious murder of a patient at the Kenyatta National Hospital and revealed some little-known details about what happened to him on the day he sneaked into the hospital to cover the story.

Wallah, who was the first journalist to break the sad story, received a tip-off about the murder and sneaked into the hospital to cover the story without a notice.

However, the management briefly detained him.

The threats by KNH management did not deter him from covering the story.

Wallah suspects that the management wanted to do a cover-up on the shocking murder.

“On the day I sneaked into the facility to cover this story, I was detained. That did not stop me from doing anything I wanted. Anytime, I will do the same,’’ he posted on his Instagram account.

The murder of the patient identified as Gilbert Kinyua is still shrouded in mystery.

Detectives have taken over investigations even as it emerges that a patient in the psychiatric ward is being treated as a key suspect.