ALIMGONGEA!! OSCAR SUDI reacts to KALONZO MUSYOKA’s uncanny resemblance with his long-time friend and PA’s son (VIDEO)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has reacted to the trending photos of Kalonzo Musyoka’s uncanny resemblance with the son of his longtime friend and PA, Daniel Kimanzi.

The photos, which have caused a storm on social media, were taken when Kalonzo attended Kimanzi’s burial over the weekend.

Reacting to the photos during a church function on Sunday, the vocal MP said there is more than meets the eye.





Sudi wondered whether Kalonzo had a secret affair with his PA’s wife, accusing him of pretending to be a leader of high moral standing.

Watch the video.

