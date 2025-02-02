Cracks emerge within UDA as Senator KHALWALE dismisses calls for CS MUTURI’s resignation for criticizing RUTO over abductions - Blasts ICHUNG’WAH







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has defended Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi, who faces calls for resignation from President William Ruto’s allies.

Muturi has been critical of the Government over rising abductions and killings of young Kenyans.

Speaking on Saturday, February 1st, Khalwale cautioned Ruto against sacking him, attributing Muturi’s frustration to his son’s abduction and urged the President to ignore political pressure and avoid politicizing the issue.

"I would like to tell you that there are people who want to incite you about Justin Muturi.

“His son was abducted. As a parent, if your child is abducted you would not be happy either.

“Now that Muturi is angry and wants to know who kidnapped his son, people are saying 'Muturi must resign' 'Muturi must be sacked'," Khalwale said.

Rather than targeting Muturi, Khalwale, who is the Senate Majority Whip, asked the president to take personal responsibility to end the rising cases of abductions.

"How do you sack a father because he is concerned about the abduction of his son?

“I would like to urge President Ruto to not listen to naysayers and fire Justin Muturi as CS.

“The most important thing you can do as the President is listen to the people who want you to take responsibility and ensure the trend of abductions comes to an end," the Kakamega Senator added.

The vocal Senator also fiercely rebuked Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for demanding Muturi’s sacking.

"I see young people like Kimani Ichung'wah and others are the ones telling the President to 'put petrol in the fire' and kick Muturi out.

“No, Muturi is speaking on behalf of millions of Kenyans who want abductions to end," Khalwale asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST