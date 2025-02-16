Police arrest a group of hecklers in Imenti South where Deputy President KITHURE KINDIKI had attended a church service (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Police detained a group of hecklers at Ntemwene Methodist Church in Imenti South, Meru County, where Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was attending the ordination of the new Nkubu Synod Bishop during a service led by church leaders and local clergy.

The hecklers had allegedly been hired by politicians allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to boo Kindiki while he was addressing the congregants.

Watch the video.

Police detain a group of hecklers at Ntemwene Methodist Church in Imenti South, Meru County where Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was attending the ordination of the new Nkubu Synod Bishop during a service led by church leaders and local clergy. pic.twitter.com/PYE3gEV8Bx — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 16, 2025

