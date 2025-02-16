New AUC Chair MAHMOUD YOUSSOUF heaps praise on RUTO after defeating Kenya’s RAILA ODINGA







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Newly elected African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has extended his gratitude to President William Ruto, lauding him as a champion of continental reforms.

Youssouf, who triumphed over Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga, in a tightly contested election, took to social media to acknowledge Ruto’s congratulatory message following his hard-fought victory in the seventh round of voting.

"I thank HE President William Ruto for congratulating me on my victory; he is the African champion for reforms," Youssouf wrote, pledging to work closely with him in advancing the AU’s agenda.

He further emphasized his commitment to collaboration, stating, "I am honored to work with him to advance our continental agenda. Asanti sana, Mzee."

Despite Kenya’s loss in the AUC race, both Ruto and Raila congratulated Youssouf and assured him of their support in steering the AU forward.

Ruto expressed appreciation for the opportunity to present Raila’s vision for the AU, acknowledging the collective efforts made during the campaign.

Raila, in his concession, extended his congratulations to Youssouf while commending the democratic process.

"Leaders across the continent have spoken. I offered myself, shared my vision, and engaged with leaders, but we did not succeed. I respect the outcome and remain committed to Africa’s progress."

