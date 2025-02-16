They were loud and obnoxious - An Ethiopian journalist reveals how RAILA ODINGA’s team behaved before the AU elections







Sunday, February 15, 2025 - An Ethiopian journalist has painted an unflattering picture of the atmosphere at an Addis Ababa hotel where Raila Odinga and the Kenyan delegation, led by President William Ruto, gathered ahead of the African Union Commission (AUC) elections.

The group celebrated loudly, blocking roads to dance and boast about an anticipated victory.

This premature jubilation, described as “obnoxious and annoying,” created an unwelcome spectacle among other delegates.

In contrast, Raila’s main rival, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, who ultimately won, maintained a low profile with a small team.

Analysts now suggest that the Kenyan delegation’s overconfidence and disruptive behavior may have played a role in Raila’s loss, undermining his bid for the AUC leadership.

Situation in Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/JhHyH4qTXB — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST