Plans to build an airstrip in Kilgoris next to President RUTO’s private palatial mansion sparks outrage (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A document from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) detailing plans for an airstrip in Kilgoris has stirred debate among Kenyans, with many questioning its true purpose.

Speculation is rife that President William Ruto may be using public funds to construct the airstrip near his multi-million shilling mansion in Kilgoris.

The opulent home, built on a 900-acre farm, has long been controversial, with claims that Ruto acquired the land under unclear circumstances.

Court documents indicate that the property was originally allocated to former Vice President Joseph Murumbi in 1977 by the Narok County Council and handed over by then - Lands Minister Joshua Angaine.

In recent months, Ruto's Kilgoris residence has become a hub for high-profile meetings, including a visit from former Ghanaian President John Mahama.

Critics now argue that the proposed airstrip is primarily for the president’s convenience, using taxpayers’ money to enhance access to his private property.

The allegations have ignited fresh debate on Government priorities.

See the photos below and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST