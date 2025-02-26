This PHOTO of KAMSUEL MCOURE and ROBERT ALAI has sparked reactions after GACHAGUA claimed ALAI works for NIS - LOOK!

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A photo of former Gen Z activist Kasmuel McOure with Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has ignited online debate after ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused Alai of working with the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Netizens now suspect Kasmuel and other former Gen Z
activists have been recruited to infiltrate the movement.
The allegations have fueled concerns over government
influence on the once-vocal youth-led protests.
See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments