PHOTOs of the young police officer who was killed in Haiti- He was in the process of building a house for his family







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Samuel Kaitwai, the 28-year-old police officer who was killed in Haiti, has left a young family mourning, following his demise.

According to his wife Naomi, when they last spoke through a text message, he checked up on his kids

“Amekua busy hajakua akipiga simu lakini tulikua tunaongea kwa message alikua anauliza watoto wakoaje”, she said.

Kaitwai, a father of two, was shot during an operation in Ségur-Savien, Haiti’s Artibonite region.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic loss for both his family and the Kenyan police force.

He had already started building a house for his family, only for his dreams to be cut short.

Below are photos of the deceased officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST