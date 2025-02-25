PHOTOs of the young police officer who was killed in Haiti- He was in the process of building a house for his family

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Samuel Kaitwai, the 28-year-old police officer who was killed in Haiti, has left a young family mourning, following his demise.
According to his wife Naomi, when they last spoke through a
text message, he checked up on his kids
“Amekua busy hajakua akipiga simu
lakini tulikua tunaongea kwa message alikua anauliza watoto wakoaje”, she said.
Kaitwai, a father of two, was shot
during an operation in Ségur-Savien, Haiti’s Artibonite region.
He was rushed to hospital but
succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic loss for both his family and the
Kenyan police force.
He had already started building a
house for his family, only for his dreams to be cut short.
Below are photos of the deceased officer.
