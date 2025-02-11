A daring phone snatcher caught on camera targeting a moving vehicle in Nairobi - These thugs are daring (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A daring phone snatcher was caught on camera attempting to steal a phone from a moving vehicle in Nairobi.

In the viral footage, the suspect is seen casually walking beside the slow-moving car before attempting to grab the passenger’s phone.

Fortunately, the would-be victim appeared alert and managed to thwart the attempt.

Shockingly, the thief showed no signs of panic or fear.

Instead, he nonchalantly continued strolling along the road, seemingly scouting for his next unsuspecting target.

The incident has reignited concerns over rising street crime in Nairobi, with motorists urged to remain vigilant, especially in traffic-prone areas where criminals strike with ease.

Watch the video below.

The courage to pull this off and walk away like you did nothing pic.twitter.com/kHYtH538cc — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) February 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST