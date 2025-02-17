PHOTO of BRIAN MOI looking jovial in an entertainment joint before he was stabbed to death over spilled ‘Kachumbari’







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Brian Moi, a young man full of life, was stabbed to death on Friday following an altercation with a boiled egg vendor in Bomet.

Reports indicate Moi accidentally knocked over a plastic dish containing kachumbari after purchasing an egg.

A heated argument ensued, leading the vendor to stab him.

Moi succumbed to his injuries, sparking concerns over rising cases of violence in petty disputes.

Below is a photo of Brian looking jovial in a club in Bomet before his life was tragically cut short!

The Kenyan DAILY POST