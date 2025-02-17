Former KUSCCO CEO, GEORGE OTOTO, appears in court after stealing Ksh 82 million from the Sacco - See how he shamelessly threatened journalists (VIDEO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - The former Director of Kenya Union of Savings and credit Cooperatives Limited (KUSCCO) who was wanted in Sh 82million union theft, has finally presented himself before a Nairobi court for plea taking after he was summoned for skipping court summons George Otieno.

Ototo had failed to appear in court last week on Wednesday where four other KUSCCO officials pleaded to the charges.

The court had issued summons for his appearance.

He appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego with his lawyer Apollo Mboya and denied the charges.

His lawyer told court that he was not aware of the court summons and only learnt about them only on social media.

He has, however, been detained at Muthaiga Police Station until Tuesday when the court is expected to make a bail ruling on all the accused persons.

Ototo was captured on camera threatening journalists within the court premises.

Last week, other KUSCCO officials George Magutu Mwangi, George Ochola Owino, Jackline Atieno Omollo and Mercy Muthoni Njeru are accused of allegedly conspiring to defraud the union Sh82.8 Million by diverting the monies meant for the purchase of parcel of land.

They allegedly committed the offence on dates between the month of October 2020 and April 2022 with others not before court.

