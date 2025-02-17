EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal takes RAILA and IDA ODINGA out for lunch after the AUC election loss - Sends this message to Kenyans (PHOTO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - EALA MP, Suleiman Shahbal, has shared a message with Kenyans from Raila Odinga after taking the former Prime Minister and his wife, Mama Ida, out for lunch following the AUC election loss.

Sharing a photo of Raila and Ida enjoying their meal, Shahbal wrote:

“I took Baba Raila Odinga and Mama Ida to a friend's resort about 70 kilometers outside Addis Ababa. Baba is amazingly strong and despite losing the Chairmanship of AU he is already looking at the future.

“While we were all in mourning he kept telling us not to get emotional.

He insisted that there are only two outcomes in any competition and that we should look ahead not behind.

“I pay tribute to Mama as well. She has stood by her husband for decades.

“She taught my sister in Kenya High when Baba was imprisoned by the Moi regime.

She was constantly being harassed.

“She has always been there throughout Baba's highs and lows.

“Indeed, she is Kenya's Winnie Mandela.