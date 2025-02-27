Don’t call me, I’m with my wife! Leaked conversation of a man dumping his side chic over tough economy goes viral - See reactions!







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - A leaked conversation between a man and his side chic has sent social media into a frenzy!

In the viral screenshot, Wilson, the man in question, drops the bombshell about cutting ties with the side chic to focus on his wife, blaming the tough economy.

In a classic "it’s not you, it’s my wallet" move, Wilson tells his mistress that he’s paid her rent for one more month, but after that, she’s on her own.

Despite her desperate pleas, he coldly instructs her to delete his number and never call again.

Looks like the harsh economy is making men faithful again.

See the screenshot and reactions below.

