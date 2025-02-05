Passengers got off a VIP bus in the middle of the journey after an elderly man farted (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Passengers who had boarded a luxurious long-distance bus were hoping to travel in comfort, only for an elderly man to disrupt their journey after farting.
The passengers were forced to alight in the middle of the
journey to breathe fresh air.
In the video, disgruntled passengers are seen cursing the
elderly man as they alight from the bus.
However, the man looked unbothered.
Watch the video.
Passengers got off a VIP Bus mid journey after an elderly man reportedly “blasted” himself with fart and liquids making it impossible for the trip to continue.— WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) February 4, 2025
Free the elderly man y’all. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mWEzX1VQ3d
