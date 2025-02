Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Kenyan police have arrested two Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officers for harassing Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria.

This marks a shift from the past, where UPDF officers frequently intimidated Kenyan fishermen without consequences.

The arrest sends a strong message against unlawful incursions and ensure fair treatment of Kenyan fishermen operating within the country’s waters.

See their photos below.

