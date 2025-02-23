Your days are numbered - ODM MP warns SIFUNA as he accuses him of working with GACHAGUA







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Makadara Member of Parliament, George Aladwa, has fired a warning salvo at ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, stating that his tenure in the party’s leadership could soon come to an end.

Aladwa declared that the Nairobi Senator’s days in ODM are numbered, likening his fate to that of former Secretary General Ababu Namwamba, who was edged out of the party.

“I want to warn Sifuna, the one calling himself the Secretary General of ODM.”

“We have had many before; he is not the first. Ababu left, and he will also leave.”

“He should completely stay away from me. I see he has insulted me a lot, but I want to tell him that his days in ODM are numbered,” Aladwa stated.

Aladwa further accused Sifuna of being a mole within the party, alleging that he is working in cahoots with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to the vocal Makadara MP, Sifuna is being strategically positioned to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat under a political outfit allied with Gachagua.

“Sifuna is being used by Gachagua.”

“Even during the impeachment, he caused trouble and voted reluctantly.”

“We know that he is Gachagua’s candidate for the governor seat. Even last week but one, he was with Gachagua, Waititu, and Kalonzo in Kawangware,” Aladwa asserted.

He further dismissed Sifuna’s continued hold on the Secretary General position, suggesting that he had already defected in spirit.

“We wish him all the best, as we know he has already left ODM.”

“He should stop deceiving people that he is still the Secretary General - he has already joined Gachagua’s team.”

Aladwa’s remarks come just days after Sifuna publicly ruled out any possibility of backing President William Ruto in the 2027 elections, even if ODM were to align with him.

“If Raila endorses Ruto, I will still not vote for Ruto, and I don’t have to run.”

“The major assignment we have for 2027 is to make Ruto a one-term President because he is bad for the country,” Sifuna declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST