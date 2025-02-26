Drama as a young man is abducted by armed men believed to be police officers and bundled into a private vehicle along Kikuyu Road (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident on Tuesday evening after an unidentified young man was abducted by armed men believed to be police officers along the busy Kikuyu Road and bundled into a private vehicle, which later sped off.

In the video, the victim is seen trying to fight back his abductors as members of the public scream, others watching from a distance.

The victim was eventually overpowered and bundled into a private vehicle with registration number KBP 106X.

Some uniformed police officers were captured on camera helping the abductors take the victim.

The video comes at a time when cases of abductions are on the rise in the country.

Youths with dissenting voices have been disappearing through abductions carried out by rogue state agents from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Watch the video.

Drama as a young man is abducted by armed men believed to be police officers and bundled into a private vehicle along Kikuyu Road pic.twitter.com/vn5VGVuPah — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 26, 2025

