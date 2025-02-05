NJUGUSH and WAKAVINYE pay tribute to JAHMBY KOIKAI with second Matatu named after their son TORIA (PHOTOs $ VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 – Kenya’s power couple, Njugush and Celestine ‘Wakavinye’ Ndinda, continue to thrive, both in love and business!

The celebrated comedian and content creator, alongside his wife, has expanded their matatu venture by acquiring a second matatu - marking another major milestone in their growing transport empire.

Wakavinye excitedly broke the news on social media, revealing that the new matatu has been christened Toria in honor of their second-born son.





This follows the tradition set with their first matatu, which was named after their firstborn, Tugi.

The new addition operates under the Super Metro Sacco, one of Nairobi’s most popular public transport groups, and it will ply along the Kitengela route.

The couple has also infused a heartfelt tribute into their latest investment.

The interior of Toria features a stunning homage to the late reggae queen Jahmby Koikai, whose influence on Kenya’s entertainment scene remains legendary.





The late radio host and DJ, who succumbed to endometriosis at 38, is honored through beautifully curated artwork inside the matatu.

To celebrate the milestone, the couple held a dedication ceremony in Ruiru, attended by family members as they prayed over Toria, blessing every future passenger on its journey.

Njugush and Celestine Ndinda have purchased their second Super Metro Matatu named after their son, Toria. pic.twitter.com/6y7djyriWc — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) February 4, 2025

