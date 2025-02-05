Blow to RUTO as DONALD TRUMP freezes KSh 1.7 billion funding for the Haiti Mission days after RUTO revealed the U.S support







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after the U.S. Government froze over US$13 million (Sh1.7 billion) in funding for Kenya’s Haiti-led Multinational Security Mission, following President Donald Trump’s 90-day foreign aid pause.

The unexpected move has left Kenyan officials scrambling for clarity on the mission’s future.

The U.S., the primary financier of the mission, had pledged Ksh1.9 billion, but with Ksh 219 million already spent, the remaining Ksh1.6 billion is now in limbo.

The freeze comes as part of Trump’s sweeping foreign aid suspension, which has disrupted numerous global initiatives.

U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric warned of an “immediate impact” on operations in Haiti, raising serious concerns about the sustainability of Kenya’s involvement.

Kenyan officers, who first arrived in Haiti in June 2024, now face growing uncertainty.

Despite President William Ruto’s reassurances that Trump had pledged continued support, the latest developments cast doubt on Kenya’s ability to sustain its 1,000-strong deployment.

The recent arrival of 200 additional officers last month underscores Kenya’s commitment, but the financial strain may compromise their mission effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Haiti remains in turmoil, with over 5,600 killed by gang violence last year and over a million people displaced.

As Kenya leads the multinational force, its officers now operate in an increasingly precarious situation, with no clear indication of when - or if - the U.S. will unfreeze the much-needed funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST