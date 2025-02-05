Blow to RUTO as DONALD TRUMP freezes KSh 1.7 billion funding for the Haiti Mission days after RUTO revealed the U.S support

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after the U.S. Government froze over US$13 million (Sh1.7 billion) in funding for Kenya’s Haiti-led Multinational Security Mission, following President Donald Trump’s 90-day foreign aid pause.
The unexpected move has left Kenyan officials scrambling for
clarity on the mission’s future.
The U.S., the primary financier of the mission, had pledged
Ksh1.9 billion, but with Ksh 219 million already spent, the remaining Ksh1.6
billion is now in limbo.
The freeze comes as part of Trump’s sweeping foreign aid
suspension, which has disrupted numerous global initiatives.
U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric warned of an “immediate
impact” on operations in Haiti, raising serious concerns about the
sustainability of Kenya’s involvement.
Kenyan officers, who first arrived in Haiti in June 2024, now
face growing uncertainty.
Despite President William Ruto’s reassurances that Trump had
pledged continued support, the latest developments cast doubt on Kenya’s
ability to sustain its 1,000-strong deployment.
The recent arrival of 200 additional officers last month
underscores Kenya’s commitment, but the financial strain may compromise their
mission effectiveness.
Meanwhile, Haiti remains in turmoil, with over 5,600 killed
by gang violence last year and over a million people displaced.
As Kenya leads the multinational force, its officers now
operate in an increasingly precarious situation, with no clear indication of
when - or if - the U.S. will unfreeze the much-needed funds.
