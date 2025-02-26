New survey reveals that 51 percent of Nairobi women are open to polygamy but under this condition… LOOK!

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A new survey has
revealed a striking shift in how young Nairobi women perceive marriage.
According to the survey by Mwelekeo Insights, 51% of women
in the capital are open to polygamous unions - but only if it guarantees financial
transformation.
The survey, which sampled 2,687 women aged 18-30, found that
59% believe marriage is not essential for a fulfilling life.
Many cited personal achievements and independence as their
top priorities.
In fact, a staggering 80% said they prioritize financial
stability and career growth over tying the knot.
Interestingly, education and employment played a key
role—highly educated and career-driven women were less inclined to prioritize
marriage compared to those with lower education levels.
Moreover, 60% of respondents felt marriage would limit their
freedom, while only 25% saw it as a positive change.
Religion also played a mixed role, with 53% acknowledging
its influence on their views on marriage, while 33% said it had minimal impact
and 14% dismissed it altogether.
The findings highlight a significant transformation in
attitudes towards marriage among young Nairobi women.
While marriage remains a valued institution, evolving
aspirations for financial independence and personal freedom are reshaping
traditional views.
Could this be the future of relationships in Nairobi?
