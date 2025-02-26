New survey reveals that 51 percent of Nairobi women are open to polygamy but under this condition… LOOK!







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A new survey has revealed a striking shift in how young Nairobi women perceive marriage.

According to the survey by Mwelekeo Insights, 51% of women in the capital are open to polygamous unions - but only if it guarantees financial transformation.

The survey, which sampled 2,687 women aged 18-30, found that 59% believe marriage is not essential for a fulfilling life.

Many cited personal achievements and independence as their top priorities.

In fact, a staggering 80% said they prioritize financial stability and career growth over tying the knot.

Interestingly, education and employment played a key role—highly educated and career-driven women were less inclined to prioritize marriage compared to those with lower education levels.

Moreover, 60% of respondents felt marriage would limit their freedom, while only 25% saw it as a positive change.

Religion also played a mixed role, with 53% acknowledging its influence on their views on marriage, while 33% said it had minimal impact and 14% dismissed it altogether.

The findings highlight a significant transformation in attitudes towards marriage among young Nairobi women.

While marriage remains a valued institution, evolving aspirations for financial independence and personal freedom are reshaping traditional views.

Could this be the future of relationships in Nairobi?

