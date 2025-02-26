Grief as a baby mama to RUTO’s PA, FAROUK KIBET, takes her own life after he absconded parental duties - She was working at UDA party (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Grief has struck the ruling United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) after one of the party officials took her own life.

The deceased party official, identified as Miriam Opondo, was a manager at the UDA party, representing people living with disabilities.

She was also deaf and dumb.

Miriam was reportedly having an affair with President William Ruto’s powerful personal assistant, Farouk Kibet.

The young lady is said to have fallen into depression after Farouk absconded parental duties, leaving her to raise their kid single-handedly.

