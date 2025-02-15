KARANGU MURAYA’s marital woes!! His first wife TRIZAH reportedly cheated on him with a mechanic, claiming he doesn’t ‘satisfy her’! KARANGU’s friend spills the beans

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Popular Akorino gospel celebrity, Karangu Muraya, is embroiled in a scandal after his first wife, Trizah, threatened to take her own life at night, accusing him of abandoning her and their three kids.
Karangu’s friend, Purity Nduta Macharia, a popular figure on
social media, now claims that Trizah is not happy after Karangu married a
second wife.
Purity alleges that Karangu takes good care of his first
wife and kids.
She also accused Trizah of engaging in extra-marital
affairs.
She reportedly cheated on Karangu with a mechanic, claiming
that he doesn’t satisfy her.
Check out Purity’s posts.
