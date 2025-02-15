Nani Kama Baba!! A young man searches for his mentally unstable father and takes him on a special date - He has been living in the streets for years (VIDEOs)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A middle-aged man has touched the hearts of many people after he searched for his mentally unstable father and reunited with him.

His father has been living in the streets for years after his mental health deteriorated.

Other family members abandoned him and left him to languish in the streets.

He took him to a restaurant for a lunch date after tracing him, where they had a great time together.

His father was reportedly imprisoned over a property row and after coming out of prison, his mental health deteriorated.

Watch the videos.

