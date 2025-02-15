Nani Kama Baba!! A young man searches for his mentally unstable father and takes him on a special date - He has been living in the streets for years (VIDEOs)

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A middle-aged man has touched the hearts of many people after he searched for his mentally unstable father and reunited with him.
His father has been living in the streets for years after his
mental health deteriorated.
Other family members abandoned him and left him to languish
in the streets.
He took him to a restaurant for a lunch date after
tracing him, where they had a great time together.
His father was reportedly imprisoned over a property row and
after coming out of prison, his mental health deteriorated.
Watch the videos.
Nani Kama Baba!! A young man searches for his mentally unstable father and takes him on a special date - He has been living in the streets for years pic.twitter.com/z2WWRA24kH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 15, 2025
