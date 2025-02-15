See what police recovered from 4 men in Wajir after conducting a search in their Toyota Landcruiser (PHOTO)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Four suspected drug traffickers have been arrested by police based in Wajir North, and a 10kg pack containing Marijuana seized from their vehicle.

The arrest and subsequent seizure followed the interception of the Toyota Landcruiser the four were traveling in, bearing registration number KAE 514G.

It is believed that the four were making their way back home having distributed more bales around the County.

Jibril Ali Noor, (driver aged 38), Mohammed Abdikadir Mohammud,30 (car owner), Adan Ali Abdullahi, 21 and Idow Abdirahaman Adow, 70 have all been booked at Bute Police Station pending processing and arraignment on Monday, February 17.

The Kenyan DAILY POST