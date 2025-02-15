Kenyan man deported from the U.S after his best friend set him up to the police in exchange for $750 (VIDEOs)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A Kenyan man has been deported from the United States of America after he was reportedly set up by his best friend Allan.

He shared a video of a plane he was traveling in touching down in Kenya and captioned it, “Deported after my friend Allan set me to State police. Haina shida, Kenya is my first home,”.

He claims that Allan was given $750 after setting him up to the Immigration police officers.

He also shared another video of himself bonding with his second-born child after landing in Kenya and called out his friend Allan for snitching on him.

The deported man was living in America illegally.

Watch his Tiktok videos.

